Stockton Unified School District works on new safety plan after report gives failing grade

Lodi Unified returns to school with later start times, implementing new law SB 328
LODI, Calif. — Monday marks the first day of school for students in the Lodi Unified School District. The district is one of the many across California implementing Senate Bill 328, a new law requiring middle school to start no earlier than 8 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. for high school.
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove family claims 11-year-old was tackled at State Fair, asks for termination of officers involved
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove family claims that 11-year-old Elijah Hunter was tackled by police at the California State Fair last week onKids Day. Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) gathered on Monday saying that his civil rights were violated and they're now asking for policy changes regarding security at Cal Expo.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
KCRA.com
‘We are here to support you’: West Sacramento prepares for its annual National Night Out events
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday marks National Night Out, a night when thousands of neighbors across the country plan a celebration to bond with each other and their local police departments. In West Sacramento, some neighbors will gather for a block party at Eagle Point Park to reconnect —...
KCRA.com
3 seriously injured in north Sacramento area crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people, two of them critically injured, were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive,...
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
thedesertreview.com
Highest paying jobs in Stockton that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Stockton-Lodi, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
KCRA.com
2 accused in 2021 Stockton shooting death
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection witha deadly shooting that happened last December in Stockton. Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, are accused of killing a 23-year-old man who was found shot to death in his vehicle in the area of Van Buskirk Park, Stockton police said.
KCRA.com
Joshua Brandon Crane, a Navy veteran and UC Davis medical student, dies after saving others in the American River
Family, classmates and professors are mourning the death of 30-year-old UC Davis medical student Joshua Brandon Crane. The five-year Navy veteran disappeared under the water Friday at a social event he organized for his medical school colleagues. "He saw some women in distress in the San Juan Rapids," his sister...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
KCRA.com
'Deeper story to be told': Sacramento launches African American Experience Project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's historic preservation team has launched the African American Experience project — and is asking the community to get involved. Those with the project are encouraging residents to share artifacts, photos and stories. Carson Anderson, former preservation director and one of the...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
KCRA.com
Community Champion: Cleaning up Sacramento 1 piece of trash at a time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a quarter of a decade, Margarita Chavez has turned other people's trash into her passion. The Sacramento-area resident has helped clean up the Capital city for 25 years and in that time she estimates she's easily picked up five-thousand pounds of trash. For...
eastcountytoday.net
“R.K.” Age 13 has Been Adjudicated in the 2021 Murder of a 67 Year Old Man
Modesto, California – Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced that a 13-year-old juvenile has been “adjudicated” (convicted) in the February 16, 2021 murder of 67-year-old Rafael Rodriguez. Deputy District Attorney Jon Appleby prosecuted the case in juvenile court on behalf of the People. After recent law...
