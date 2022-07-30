35 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Baylor Bears

Our opponent preview series continues with Matt Wilson. What should you make of all the changes with the Sooners?

We return again to the Rock Chalk Podcast on the countdown with another preview of a Kansas Football opponent. This time, it's the Baylor Bears, and Matt Wilson of Our Daily Bears and the Between Two Bears podcast joins the show to give us all the details.

The episode looks at the big changes for the Big 12 Champion Bears on both sides of the ball, breaking down the players that are expected to step up and fill in the gaps. Then we go through the Baylor schedule, talk about how crazy it is to think about an undefeated regular season, and finish with some Kansas talk before throwing some shade across the conference.

The episode gets started by examining the empirical evidence that proves a Kansas Football resurgence will happen this year. Then we jump into the impact of the defensive players that are no longer with the program, including multiple players that are in the NFL now.

We do a deep dive into the entire defense, starting by looking at the level of depth in the defensive backfield. Then we move along the defensive line before looking at last year's defensive strength: the linebacking corps.

After the break, we jump into the big differences on offense as well, as a new quarterback and completely new set of running backs are bound to lead to some serious changes offensively. We look at whether there are enough known pieces to expect a great season for the Bears.

From there, we jump into expectations for the season. Matt gives a very detailed analysis of the schedule, which includes some very frank thoughts about the rest of the conference. After I convince him to give a prediction, we spend just a little bit of time talking about the Kansas Jayhawks from outside the program before torching the rest of the conference.

It's a lot of fun, so make sure you catch it today!

