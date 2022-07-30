www.pinstripedprospects.com
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Tamaqua Blue Raiders (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our offense needs to be more efficient than last year establishing the line of scrimmage to get the run game going. The passing game will also need to be better this year starting with better chemistry being built this offseason.”
Two winning lottery tickets sold in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lottery retailers sold winning tickets in Lackawanna County. While it may not have been the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in our area made out with some cash after Friday's drawing. A ticket sold at Joe's Kwik Marts on Keyser Avenue in Scranton matched...
Cornhole tournament held at Susquehanna Brewing Company
PITTSTON, Pa. — They may have come for the cornhole, but they stayed for the beverages. Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday in Luzerne County. Players of all ages traveled from across the state to play, all with hopes of taking home a gold...
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Area hospital closing this fall
An announcement from Commonwealth Health today that First Hospital in Kingston will be closing its doors and affiliated outpatient treatment offerings as of October 30. It was described as a "difficult decision by officials" who say difficulty in maintaining adequate staffing levels, is one factor in the decision. Another was putting a hold on new admissions after an incident back in June. They also stated that First Hospital will remain open to transition the facility and services should a new operator be identified before the closure date. First Hospital has been open since 1983.
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Times News
JT police issue warrant for man who didn’t finish construction
Jim Thorpe Police Department are searching for a Lehighton man accused of receiving advance payment for a construction project, but failing to finish the work. Sgt. Mike Bokeko said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Jeffrey Stroup, described as being a 53-year-old white man with brown eyes, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Police are searching for 2 people after a car was stolen in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night. The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off. They are still...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP
Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
