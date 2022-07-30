ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Team Preview: Tamaqua Blue Raiders (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our offense needs to be more efficient than last year establishing the line of scrimmage to get the run game going. The passing game will also need to be better this year starting with better chemistry being built this offseason.”
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Area hospital closing this fall

An announcement from Commonwealth Health today that First Hospital in Kingston will be closing its doors and affiliated outpatient treatment offerings as of October 30. It was described as a "difficult decision by officials" who say difficulty in maintaining adequate staffing levels, is one factor in the decision. Another was putting a hold on new admissions after an incident back in June. They also stated that First Hospital will remain open to transition the facility and services should a new operator be identified before the closure date. First Hospital has been open since 1983.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Cat shot with pellet gun

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

JT police issue warrant for man who didn’t finish construction

Jim Thorpe Police Department are searching for a Lehighton man accused of receiving advance payment for a construction project, but failing to finish the work. Sgt. Mike Bokeko said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Jeffrey Stroup, described as being a 53-year-old white man with brown eyes, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Pocono Update

Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos

Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP

Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA

