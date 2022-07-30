A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock

fox17.com
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
Man breaks into Dickerson Pike gas station with sledgehammer
A man faces robbery charges after police say he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.
Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
Man held at gunpoint in own apartment fires back at robber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
10 years after a man was murdered in Nashville, his family wants answers
Ten years after Marcio Murphy was found shot to death inside a Nashville apartment, his killer remains on the run
Nashville Fire Department, agencies respond to overturned semi-tractor trailer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A semi-tractor trailer had a collision with a truck and overturned in a ditch carrying more than 4000 gallons of gasoline at at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road Tuesday. A multi-agency response is underway for the overturned vehicle carrying about 4,000 to 8,000...
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Murfreesboro officer gives 84-year-old woman on side of busy highway ride to hair salon
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Murfreesboro Police officer was working his routine patrol in early July when he saw an elderly woman using a walker on the side of a busy highway. Inside Edition reported that the 84-year-old woman, Elizabeth Good, was walking to her hair appointment which was...
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
Motorcyclist dies following Clarksville crash
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
