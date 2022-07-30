OneFest brings Christian music to the Chippewa Valley

www.weau.com
WEAU-TV 13
Ashley for the Arts
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual music and arts event, Ashley for the Arts, runs August 11-13 in Memorial Park in Arcadia. The event helps raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local non-profits. On Friday and Saturday, performers include Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Train, Cole Swindell,...
WEAU-TV 13
Blues on the Chippewa
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The 14th Annual Blues on the Chippewa runs August 4-6 at Memorial Park in Durand. The event features a number of musicians, craft fair, concessions, and more with free admission.
WEAU-TV 13
JAN & RICK PURINTUN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jan and Rick Purintun for the Sunshine Award. In February of this year, I went through a few major losses, and shortly after I got very sick. I needed somewhere to be able to relax and find some peace again. Somehow, I found Jan and Rick’s resort. The place I stayed in looked right onto the lake, which I needed. Being able to sit and see God’s miracles helped to bring everything back into perspective. Jan and Rick were very supportive. They and their resort gave me back the peace I needed. My stay was too short but fulfilling. I want to thank them for helping me to find myself again and the peace I needed. You have no idea how much it meant to me. I plan on going back for another bit of peace. Thank you so much.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire community comes together for National Night Out
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Communities across western Wisconsin came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. One of its goals is to connect community members with those in public safety like police officers. In Eau Claire, thousands of people came out to Carson Park to celebrate National Night Out. For...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents its final performance class of the summer with “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”. It will be performed August 6 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at The Oxford. August 10-12, the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The...
WEAU-TV 13
DENNIS BEALE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dennis Beale for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is the CEO/Founder of Power of Perception. The things that he does for this community and the children in it are beyond amazing. He works with the area school district and the children’s families he works with to try to better educate our youth by showing them all that the world has to offer them.
WEAU-TV 13
New UWEC Director hopes to collaborate with the Eau Claire Community
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A first of its kind Racial and Restorative Justice Center at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is ready to launch with a new Director at the helm. The Center for Racial and Restorative Justice was created at UWEC in 2020 with the goal of creating...
WEAU-TV 13
National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Carson Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking part in National Night Out. National Night Out is a way for communities to get to know the officers who protect them. For Eau Claire, the 28th National Night Out is being held Tuesday night at Carson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
WEAU-TV 13
HOME SUITE HOME STAFF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Home Suite Home staff have been nothing but amazing to the residents and their friends and family. Thank you to the staff for all they do and for wearing a smile while you do it. Each and every one of the hard-working staff at Home Suite Home deserves the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
RITA GOSTONCZIK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rita Gostoncik for the Sunshine Award. I have watched Rita work for several years in healthcare. She has a big heart and her patients smile every time they see her. She goes to all lengths to help them and care for them. She is an amazing healthcare worker. Please give Rita the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -In a state known for its dairy products, one farm family is growing a summertime staple in the hills of western Wisconsin. For generations Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm.
boreal.org
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
WEAU-TV 13
Two beach wheelchairs available at local beaches
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Altoona Beach and the Coon Fork County Park both have beach wheelchairs available to the public. Donated by the Aging and Disability Resource Center last year, these wheelchairs work to make the beach more accessible for everyone in the community. “It makes going...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football returns to the practice field for the 2022 season. We travel to Eau Claire Regis, Memorial and North as the teams hit the gridiron.
WEAU-TV 13
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
WEAU-TV 13
One Eau Claire farmers market program aims to increase access to fresh local food
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back in 2015, the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market started the Market Match Program. It’s working to help those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. “The Market Match Program gives people with the SNAP card or on FoodShare the opportunity...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
