Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Motorsports Art Auction Underway to Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.–Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced that customers of Firestone Direct, its mobile vehicle service for car owners in the Nashville area, can enter for the chance to meet racing legend Mario Andretti through a special contest to celebrate the return of the Music City Grand Prix. Nashville drivers can enter the contest between now and Monday, Aug. 1 by scheduling a Firestone Direct appointment for Thursday, Aug. 4 and submitting a short response on why they would like the opportunity to meet Andretti. The winning customer will be surprised by Andretti at their home or workplace during their appointment on Aug. 4 to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend, which returns to Nashville Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. To enter the contest, Nashville drivers can simply book a Firestone Direct appointment for Aug. 4 online by visiting www.firestonedirect.com or by calling (844) 226-7754.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO