Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Motorsports Art Auction Underway to Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Tennessee Tribune
Firestone Direct Launches Mario Andretti Contest for Nashville Drivers to Celebrate Music City Grand Prix
Nashville, Tenn.–Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced that customers of Firestone Direct, its mobile vehicle service for car owners in the Nashville area, can enter for the chance to meet racing legend Mario Andretti through a special contest to celebrate the return of the Music City Grand Prix. Nashville drivers can enter the contest between now and Monday, Aug. 1 by scheduling a Firestone Direct appointment for Thursday, Aug. 4 and submitting a short response on why they would like the opportunity to meet Andretti. The winning customer will be surprised by Andretti at their home or workplace during their appointment on Aug. 4 to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend, which returns to Nashville Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. To enter the contest, Nashville drivers can simply book a Firestone Direct appointment for Aug. 4 online by visiting www.firestonedirect.com or by calling (844) 226-7754.
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
Nashville Parent
Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates
The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
Kingsport Times-News
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
visitsumnertn.com
Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake
Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
wpln.org
Vanderbilt reports a rare cluster of viral infections, likely linked to COVID precautions
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has seen an unexplained cluster of viral infections in infants under three months old in what is likely one more example of COVID precautions changing how another virus spreads. The parechovirus affects the central nervous system and has been around for a while, but it’s uncommon....
