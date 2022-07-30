Candidate who withdrew from Campbell coroner race says future run possible

county17.com
Brian Mills officially becomes Powder River Energy Corp CEO
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Brian Mills formally assumed all CEO duties at Powder River Energy Corp. today, the electric cooperative’s board of directors announced. PRECorp had announced in January that Mike Easley, who had been CEO for 22 years, would transition out as Mills took over. “Succession planning and...
(PHOTOS) ‘Service above self’ league marks Gillette’s Lasting Legacy Park with tribute to community
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Rotary Club on Tuesday recognized past club members who helped the City of Gillette beautify Lasting Legacy Park, 500 S. Gillette Ave. Gillette Rotary Club President Cody Brown said the club’s past president Tyler Miller, director Tom Balo and senior member Larry Suchor erected the framework last week and stained the sign with Rotary’s logo and dedication to Campbell County citizens. Suchor designed and built the sign and the frame. Contractors Supply Inc. of Gillette donated the sign material.
Campbell library receives Star Worthy award Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library received an award from the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday for its adults makerspace. Campbell County Human Resources/Risk Management Generalist and Employee Recognition Commission HR Liaison Melissia Kershner presented the nomination for the county’s Star Worthy award, which recognizes a county department’s service, product, event or opportunity that benefits the county.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Campbell county committee to award library award for adult makerspace
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Employee Recognition Committee will present the Campbell County Public Library an award at the board of commissioners meeting Tuesday. The Star Worthy award recognizes a county department’s service, product, event or opportunity that benefits the county. The county’s Employee Recognition Committee collects nominations from department heads and supervisors.
Obituaries: Smiley, McCabe
Kevin’s journey on this earth came to a close in Gillette, WY with his siblings, children, grandchildren and mother by his side. Kevin was born in Pierre, SD, the 4th of 5 children, to Bill and Marie Smiley. He attended grade school in Fort Pierre, SD, and after moving with his family to Sheridan he attended junior high school at Holy Name, then Sheridan High School, graduating in 1977. Kevin planned to continue his basketball career after graduation, but unfortunately he lost his eye in a firework accident.
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
Alley off Seventh Street in Gillette closes through Aug. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The alley between Carey Avenue and Emerson Avenue on East Seventh Street closed today and will remain closed through Aug. 8, an Aug. 1 street closure form filed with the city of Gillette said. Sewer repair prompted the closure, the form said. The contractor on the...
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft is supporting response to...
Water main break leads to emergency street closure east of CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water main break prompted an emergency closure Aug. 2 of the stretch of Fox Park Avenue between Boxelder Road and Highway 51 in Gillette. The avenue is just east of the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive. A street closure form County 17 received...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 29, Cotton Ave, CCSO. A woman reported at 7:58 a.m. July...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
Go-Fund-Me active for 4-year-old whose liver fractured in 4-wheeler rollover
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
Obituaries: Brown, Henle, Wolfe
Funeral services for Michial Brown, 56, of Gillette, Wyoming, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
