Locals try for a chance to win big at state’s busiest lottery store

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
METHUEN, Mass. — “Mega millions. It’s the big jackpot. It’s the life long dream of everybody,” said Dave Pardoen who was trying his luck for the jackpot which is over $1.2 billion. It’s the third largest in the game’s history.

On Friday a steady stream of people packed Ted’s Stateline Mobile in Methuen, and it was standing room only inside the #1 lottery agent in the state.

And that’s why people come here.

“It’s always been a lucky place even when it was a small gas station way back many years ago,” said Pardoen

He’s not the only one who came here because of its lucky reputation.

“Because they’re lucky. I said “who’s gonna win a billion dollars?” I’m gonna try and that’s why I’m here,” said Annamarie Brickley from Salem, NH

In fact, since may this store has sold three one million dollar prizes including a mega millions ticket. Many folks were feeling lucky tonight.

Most have a definite strategy. Tami Simonson and her friends bought tickets driving up the East Coast hitting the road at 6 a.m. Friday.

“We started in Maryland. We went to Baltimore We went to Delaware, New Jersey and now we are here in Boston,” said Tami Simonson who is from Maryland.

And everyone who buys a ticket dreams of winning. So, what would people do with all that money?

“I was joking with my friends at work — I said disappear.” said Pardoen as he laughed.

But some are more practical.

“Get a lawyer put it away, and go from there,” Tony Lacoboni who came here just to buy a ticket.

“Well I’ll tell you, I told my dad I’d build him a house 4 car garage. That’s number one — and — number two is St. Jude, that’s my favorite charity,” said Rena Hall who heard this place was lucky and is hoping her instincts to come her prove true.

If you are the lucky winner and choose the cash option. it would pay out approximately $742.2 million dollars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Death investigation underway in Charlestown

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
BOSTON, MA
