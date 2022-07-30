uppercumberlandreporter.com
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Upperman Takes On Smith County In Spirited Scrimmage
The Upperman Bees and Smith County Owls met in Baxter on Tuesday evening for a scrimmage ahead of the regular season beginning in a few weeks. A spirited, physical contest that was chippy both ways, Smith County found the end zone twice on a big passing play and a physical run, while Upperman’s scored on a pass from new quarterback Ja’Lyric Cullom to Jaxson Bush in the corner of the end zone.
mainstreetmaury.com
Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies
Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
WSMV
Overturned semi causes Monday morning traffic delay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver is in the hospital Monday morning after the truck overturning on the highway. Officials told us the driver was transporting construction debris when he turned left, causing the semi-truck to flip over on Fesslers Lane on Highway 70. The driver was taken to...
Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Information In Homicide Investigation
A man shot in Western Putnam County Monday morning and the owner of the home is wanted for questioning. Brent Bogle was shot multiple times, transported to Cookeville Regional, and later Vanderbilt. He died in Nashville. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that a man had been shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a home on Dyer Long Road and found Bogle.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Will Consider Extending E. 10th St. Phase I By Two Weeks
Add two more weeks to the construction of Phase I on Cookeville’s East 10th Street. Cookeville City Council will consider extending the completion date of the Widening Project to August 24th at its Thursday meeting. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said crews have run into several issues during the process.
ucbjournal.com
Fisk Road closed Aug. 3
COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
ucbjournal.com
￼Macon, Lafayette secure 130-acre industrial development site
MACON COUNTY – On Monday, July 25, the city of Lafayette and Macon County closed on the purchase of 130 acres of property eyed for industrial development. The 130-acre addition more than doubles the existing footprint of the Lafayette/ Macon County Industrial Park, expanding opportunities for business and industry recruitment to Macon County.
Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey. Chief Casey passed away Sunday morning at the age of 96.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program
The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
williamsonherald.com
BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff
Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
wecoradio.com
Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday
The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
Putnam County woman wanted for questioning in connection with homicide investigation
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.
