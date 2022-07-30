ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Landers enters the race for Little Rock Mayor, files candidacy Friday

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Steve Landers has officially entered the race for Little Rock Mayor.

The former automotive dealer filed his candidacy for the city’s top office Friday morning.

“I saw the crime problems our city was in, the pothole problems, the drainage problems, the lack of things to do for people in our city and I just figured I could do a better job at it,” said Landers.

Landers is the first to file his candidacy for Little Rock Mayor, with Greg Henderson and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also expected to file.

Landers says he believes the city can do better when it comes to addressing crime in the area.

“Everywhere I go they talk about the unsafeness of Little Rock,” said Landers.

Little Rock has recorded 47 homicides so far this year.

“People don’t want to get out at night to go to restaurants, people don’t want to get out and go to a show at night, because they are afraid.

Landers says homicides are up 21 percent from last year.

He says he believes the start to curbing crime is employing more officers to fill the near 70 vacancies.

“They are working them to death,” said Landers.

From the police department to city hall, Landers says leaders in Little Rock need to spend tax dollars wisely, taking the pandemic and inflation into account.

“It’s hard on people to get their kids to school, it’s hard on people to buy gas, to go to work,” said Landers. “We go to think of the people.”

In the next three months, Landers will run the race with his eyes set on Little Rock’s top office.

Greg Henderson is expected to file his candidacy for Little Rock Mayor Tuesday.

Mayor Frank Scott has not announced his filing date.

