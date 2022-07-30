Nicodemus, Kansas’ historic Black town, celebrating 144 years

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Nicodemus in northwest Kansas is holding a big celebration this weekend and is inviting people to stop and visit.

The Nicodemus Homecoming Emancipation Celebration LLC Committee is holding its annual homecoming weekend to honor its 144 years of heritage and history. As many of the town’s initial population has relocated, descendants of Nicodemus come back every July to celebrate the community’s history, educate the next generation, and get together with old friends and family.

This celebration will feature a parade, food vendors, games, live music, a 5k run/walk, pancake feed, karaoke, and more through July 31. To view the full schedule of events, click here.

Nicodemus is the oldest and only remaining all-Black town west of the Mississippi River. It was founded shortly after the Civil War when former enslaved African Americans migrated from Kentucky. The town represents the role African Americans played in the Great Plains expansion.

According to a news release, the town is comprised of five historic buildings that illustrate “the individual and collective strength of character and desire for freedom of these early pioneers who established Nicodemus.” The buildings were declared by the National Park System in November of 1996.

To learn more about Nicodemus’s annual homecoming weekend, click here .

