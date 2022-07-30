ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

A family driving through Bayou St. John witness a double shooting that left two people injured

By Kaitlin Rust
fox8live.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox8live.com

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

Truly sickening and sad. They need to bring in more police or get the National Guard involved to help with all this crime. Then maybe some of this crime will stop. They need to also enforce the curfew law for those teens as well that's out after 10 at night. The police don't stop and check them alot of times knowing they out past curfew. The crime in the quarters as well. Maybe start closing the bars down at 2 a.m. The crime is severely out of hand in New Orleans. Everyday there's shootings, car jacking's, armed robberies and the list goes on. Time to stop the violence in New Orleans. Most of the crimes are young teens committing the crimes.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death in Harvey, JPSO says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 2) in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. But deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victim dead at the scene outside a house in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue.
HARVEY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Body pulled from waterway near Pontchartrain Park, police say

A body has been found in a Pontchartrain Park waterway, according to New Orleans police. Police are investigating the unclassified death in the 6000 block of France Road, where a male subject was found unresponsive and declared dead on the scene. His identity and caused of death will be released...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Memorial Day#Toyota Tacoma#Violent Crime#Nopd
fox8live.com

14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old shot in June has died over a month later after he was taken off of life support Sunday (July 31), according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Police say the shooting happened Sun., June 26, at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road....
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One woman dead, another injured after fiery car crash in Chalmette

One woman was killed and another was severely injured Monday after a Toyota Camry and dump truck crashed in Chalmette, setting the Toyota's engine on fire and engulfing the car in flames, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies and New Orleans police were called to the 2600...
CHALMETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy