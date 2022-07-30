Police release images of suspect accused of vandalism at Chevy Chase businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street just before 2 A.M. Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found shell casings but no victims. Police say 20 minutes later, they were informed that two adult men had walked into the emergency room at U.K. Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

