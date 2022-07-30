ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police release images of suspect accused of vandalism at Chevy Chase businesses

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVQ

Decomposed body found in car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Two men with gunshot wounds walk into hospital after overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street just before 2 A.M. Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found shell casings but no victims. Police say 20 minutes later, they were informed that two adult men had walked into the emergency room at U.K. Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
WKYT 27

Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire. When they got there, firefighters encountered...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts. Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street. Two people were shown on surveillance...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Chevy Chase Inn#Bear The Butcher#P3
WKYT 27

Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
thelevisalazer.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY

JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
BATH COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
374
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy