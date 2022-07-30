Police release images of suspect accused of vandalism at Chevy Chase businesses

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police find body at Lexington car wash after someone reports a foul odor
Police said they didn’t find anything suspicious at the scene.
OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
WTVQ
Two men with gunshot wounds walk into hospital after overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street just before 2 A.M. Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found shell casings but no victims. Police say 20 minutes later, they were informed that two adult men had walked into the emergency room at U.K. Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police investigate death of inmate at Madison County jail. No foul play suspected
The man was having trouble breathing and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Central Kentucky inmate
Anyone with information about the man’s location was asked to call local law enforcement or state police.
WKYT 27
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire. When they got there, firefighters encountered...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
WKYT 27
13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts. Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street. Two people were shown on surveillance...
Former Central Kentucky jail officer gets sentenced to 2 years for abuse of an inmate
The maximum sentence for the charge could have been 10 years in prison, with a fine of up to $250,000.
Shooting in Lexington neighborhood leaves two men hurt
The shooting took place on Trent Boulevard early Thursday morning.
Search for the missing continues in E. Ky., hampered by unknowns and communication hitches
Gov. Beshear said he hopes more people will be found once cell service is restored in Eastern Kentucky. For now, crews continue searching, some using long lists of names on paper.
WKYT 27
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
Update: Coroner identifies man killed from gunshot wounds in shooting near Man O’ War
The man was sent to the hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers bumps reward amount, but how much is it paying out annually?
A Lexington Police detective who coordinates the local program said tipsters are often “bad guys telling on bad guys”. Here’s how it works.
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
