NYPD seeks suspect in seemingly random screwdriver attack in Brooklyn

Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn
A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.
Man arrested on hate crime charges for Times Square slashing
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square. The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, a security video showed.
NJ teen found fatally shot in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a teenager from New Jersey who was discovered dead outside a home in Queens Tuesday morning. A woman who lives on Beach 67th Street in the Averne section of the Rockaways saw a body sticking out from under a minivan parked her driveway at about 7:15 a.m. so she called 911.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight
NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
Man slashes woman in Times Square; suspect identified
NEW YORK - The NYPD on Monday identified a suspect wanted for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Avenue and W. 42nd Street when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, security video showed.
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Authorities: Barbecue brawl in Bushwick leaves multiple people with burns
A simple barbecue turned lethal in Bushwick when a fight broke out and multiple people ended up in the hospital with burns Sunday, according to authorities.
Bronx Man Gets Five Years for Assaulting NYC DOC Officer on Rikers Island
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on June 28 that a Bronx man was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for assaulting a correction officer in a Rikers Island jail. In the context of the case, Clark said, “The defendant, who was an...
Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
Boiling grease scalds boy during Brooklyn playground brawl, woman arrested
Hot oil tipped onto a boy as two groups of people fought at a Brooklyn playground on Sunday night, police said. The fight broke out between the groups around 9:30 p.m. at Heckscher Playground on Linden Street in Bushwick.
