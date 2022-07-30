www.westernslopenow.com
westernslopenow.com
August 2nd Forecast First
Thanks to a light overnight rain shower morning lows are average on the dot this morning for Grand Junction. Overall temperatures will be around our averages all day as well. Rain will stay out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, but once we get into the afternoon chances for mountain thunderstorms will move back into the region. We will be cut off from the moist southwesterly flow for today, but lingering moisture will still drive scattered showers in the book cliffs and by the Divide. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, and southwesterly winds will return for the end of the day Thursday. With the drier conditions in the near future highs will warm up to the mid 90s for the Grand Valley for today, tomorrow and Thursday. Thanks to higher rain chances moving in at the end of the week lower 90s will move back in for Friday and the weekend. The highest rain chances look to arrive on Saturday and Sunday, but we will still have a 40% chance for afternoon showers on Friday this week.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
lamarledger.com
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado
GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live...
nbc11news.com
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
KKTV
Help keep the destructive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ out of Colorado
DENVER (KKTV) - Experts in Colorado are asking the public to help keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the Centennial State. The Spotted Lanternfly or SLF, Lycorma delicatula (White), is an invasive planthopper. It is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The species was recently found in Iowa.
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
5280.com
These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires
Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
KKTV
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
