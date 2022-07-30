Thanks to a light overnight rain shower morning lows are average on the dot this morning for Grand Junction. Overall temperatures will be around our averages all day as well. Rain will stay out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, but once we get into the afternoon chances for mountain thunderstorms will move back into the region. We will be cut off from the moist southwesterly flow for today, but lingering moisture will still drive scattered showers in the book cliffs and by the Divide. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, and southwesterly winds will return for the end of the day Thursday. With the drier conditions in the near future highs will warm up to the mid 90s for the Grand Valley for today, tomorrow and Thursday. Thanks to higher rain chances moving in at the end of the week lower 90s will move back in for Friday and the weekend. The highest rain chances look to arrive on Saturday and Sunday, but we will still have a 40% chance for afternoon showers on Friday this week.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO