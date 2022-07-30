First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

www.albanyherald.com
Albany Herald
Hawaii couple charged with assuming the identities of deceased children in Texas
A married couple in Hawaii has been indicted for allegedly living under the identities of dead children from Texas for decades and conspiring against the government, according to unsealed federal court records. A federal grand jury in Honolulu indicted Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison on conspiracy, aggravated identity...
Albany Herald
Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA — The state ethics commission voted Monday to move forward with a full hearing on whether a group founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and its affiliated action fund violated campaign finance laws. At the center of the dispute is whether the activities of the New Georgia...
Albany Herald
California and Illinois declare states of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
The governors of California and Illinois declared states of emergency to bolster their monkeypox vaccination efforts as the virus spreads nationwide. Monday's declarations come as more than 5,800 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the US. California had more than 800 cases Tuesday, while Illinois had more than 500, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
Albany Herald
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items. The McKinney Fire, the largest in California so far this year, broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and exploded in size, quickly scorching more than 55,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee, not knowing if their homes will still be there when they return. The fire had zero containment as of Monday.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Georgia kowtows to the 'good guys with guns' crowd
Don’t take your guns to town, son. Leave your guns at home.
Albany Herald
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday.
Albany Herald
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
Albany Herald
SMITH: Uga, Georgia's English bulldog mascot, enjoys great fame, posh treatment
SAVANNAH — Here in late summer when Nolan Sental Smith, Georgia’s multi-purposed linebacker, returned home for a promotion for the Boys and Girls Club, he was introduced to Uga X, the Georgia mascot, widely proclaimed by Sports Illustrated as the No. 1 mascot in the nation. Although the...
