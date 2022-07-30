ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

By Nick Valencia, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Hawaii couple charged with assuming the identities of deceased children in Texas

A married couple in Hawaii has been indicted for allegedly living under the identities of dead children from Texas for decades and conspiring against the government, according to unsealed federal court records. A federal grand jury in Honolulu indicted Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison on conspiracy, aggravated identity...
TEXAS STATE
Albany Herald

California and Illinois declare states of emergency over monkeypox outbreak

The governors of California and Illinois declared states of emergency to bolster their monkeypox vaccination efforts as the virus spreads nationwide. Monday's declarations come as more than 5,800 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the US. California had more than 800 cases Tuesday, while Illinois had more than 500, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers

ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Albany Herald

Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction

As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items. The McKinney Fire, the largest in California so far this year, broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and exploded in size, quickly scorching more than 55,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee, not knowing if their homes will still be there when they return. The fire had zero containment as of Monday.
POLITICS
Albany Herald

Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees

(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fbi Agents#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy