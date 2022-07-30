‘Paper Girls’ Star Sofia Rosinsky Actually Loved Embracing Mac’s [SPOILER]: ‘She Handles it With Such Grace’

www.thewrap.com
‘Only Murders’ Showrunner Breaks Down Mabel’s Backstory Reveal and Casting Mark Conseulos
Spoiler Warning: Proceed at your own risk if you haven’t watched “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2, Episode 7 — “Flipping the Pieces.”. In many ways, “Only Murders in the Building” is centered around Mabel Mora’s (Selena Gomez) proximity to death and relationship with tragedy. The series begins with a shot of her and her bloodied white turtleneck framing a gruesome murder, circles back around to the death of her two friends Zoe and Tim Kono and doubles back again to the inaugural season’s opening scene.
Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer Imagines If Terrence Malick Remade ‘Toy Story’ (Video)
The upcoming Netflix series, which debuts August 24, is based on a story by William Joyce, whose stories have been adapted into “Robots,” “Meet the Robinsons” and “Rise of the Guardians.” It follows a lovable, hopelessly lost toy rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) as he searches for his young owner (Kesler Talbot).
‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’ Exclusive Sneak Peek Features Epic Sibling Rivalry (Video)
“Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a new 3D animated action-comedy coming to Netflix in days, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the series. In the clip, which you can watch below, Shiny (the red one) accuses Thunder (the silver one) of stealing his, well, “thunder.”
Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role
Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
‘Paper Girls’ Star Fina Strazza Breaks Down KJ’s Conversation With Her Future Girlfriend: ‘She Needs Someone to Tell Her It’s OK’
”That storyline is so important to so many of the fans of the comics,“ Strazza explained to TheWrap. “Paper Girls” is a sci-fi adventure through and through, but, like any good adventure, it packs a few emotional punches. Among them is a conversation that KJ (played by Fina Strazza) gets to have in the future — but not with herself. It’s a moment with her future girlfriend, as she comes to terms with her sexuality.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Review: FX Series Is Weightier, Lovelier and Even Funnier
Part of what made “Reservation Dogs” one of the most exciting new shows of 2021 was the sense that anything could happen on the FX dramedy — a quality it shares with “Atlanta,” along with that series’ deceptively laidback sensibility and ability to establish a sense of place that goes beyond the geographical.
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
The Bachelorettes on Hayden’s Instagram Mea Culpa: ‘A Public Apology, It Doesn’t Feel as Personal’
The dual Bachelorettes of Season 19 have responded to ousted contestant Hayden’s apology for his behavior on the show, saying that the Instagram mea culpa didn’t feel “personal.”. “It’s nice, of course, to hear an apology,” Bachelorette Gabby Windey told TheWrap. “But … I think he did...
‘Batgirl’ Won’t Fly: Warner Bros. Discovery Has No Plans to Release Nearly Finished $90 Million Film
Warner Bros. Discovery will not release “Batgirl,” either theatrically or on HBO MAX, TheWrap has learned. The $90 million project is effectively dead. Made under a previous regime, “Batgirl” was initially designed to be an HBO Max release, and then was being considered for theatrical distribution. Due to COVID issues and shutdowns, the budget ballooned to $90 million.
Trevor St. John Joins ‘Young & the Restless’ in Mystery Role
“One Life to Live” star Trevor St. John has been tapped for a mystery role on “The Young and the Restless,” a representative from the CBS soap confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. He begins taping soon and will make his first appearance later this year. The venerable...
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in August 2022
With the new month come new arrivals to all TV and movie streamers, including Hulu. The August 2022 slate contains many classic re-watch options as well as new seasons of original shows and new movies as well. For those who couldn’t get enough of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s latest...
Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series Starts Filming Next Year, FX Chief John Landgraf Reveals
The television industry is a hits-driven business, which is why FX is taking big swings on “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley’s TV series set in the universe of the “Alien” franchise, as well Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s prodigious reboot of the famed 1980 miniseries “Shogun.”
Dev Patel Helped Stop a Knife Fight in Australia: ‘Acted on His Natural Instinct’
Actor Dev Patel helped break up a knife fight in Australia after he saw a man and a woman fighting in the street and in a convenience store. The country’s 7News captured footage of the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion” star intervening in the conflict Monday after a stabbing had already occurred.
Freeform’s NYC-Based Gen Z Series ‘The Come Up’ Sets Main Cast
“The Come Up,” Freeform’s new series about six Gen Z “disruptors” navigating the ups and downs of coming of age in post-pandemic New York, has set its main cast in Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower and Sophia Wilson. Formerly known as...
Bob Odenkirk Says You Haven’t Seen the Last of Walt and Jesse on ‘Better Call Saul’
Monday night’s episode of “Better Call Saul” delivered some long-awaited cameos for fans when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul showed up, reprising their “Breaking Bad” characters. But according to “Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, there’s still more of them to come. Granted, fans...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 1 Recap: A Refresher Before Season 2
“Reservation Dogs” Season 2 arrives on Hulu August 3, and now’s a great time to catch up (or get a refresher) before the new season. Created by Taika Waitit and Sterlin Harjo, the show follows four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. The comedy...
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Director Cooper Raiff Launches Production Company
Cooper Raiff, director of the Sundance award-winning romance film “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” announced on Tuesday that he is creating the new production company Small Ideas with producing partner Clementine Quittner. The pair plan to develop independent film and TV series from other up-and-coming directors and writers as...
