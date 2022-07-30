ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Boy reported missing at Whatcom Falls Park dies

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A boy who was reported missing at Whatcom Falls Park on Friday afternoon has died, according to The Bellingham Herald.

The newspaper reported that at 2:35 p.m., police received a 911 call for a report of a missing child in the water at the park.

According to police, the boy was splashing in the water. However, it is not clear if he was swept away by the current but the child did not jump off anything.

First responders did find the boy in the water near the Bellingham Hatchery on Silver Beach Road near a small waterfall and pool, police told the Herald.

The boy was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was declared dead after health care workers tried to resuscitate him.

