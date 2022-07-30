ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Excited to give these dogs a second chance'; Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan

 4 days ago
Michael Sanders
3d ago

would think that they would bloom and grow if foster homes had other dogs for them to inact with an learn from the other dogs in foster homes. homes with love an lots of time love an caring

N Smith
3d ago

Beagles are very vocal and need lots of room to run around…they are not apartment dogs.

More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
