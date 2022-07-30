'Excited to give these dogs a second chance'; Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan

www.wzzm13.com
Michael Sanders
3d ago
would think that they would bloom and grow if foster homes had other dogs for them to inact with an learn from the other dogs in foster homes. homes with love an lots of time love an caring
N Smith
3d ago
Beagles are very vocal and need lots of room to run around…they are not apartment dogs.
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
'A WONDERFUL BIRD' | Michigan welcomed 231 new endangered piping plover chicks in 2022
CHARLEVOIX, Mich. — On a hot summer afternoon, campers and beachgoers flock to the Lake Michigan shoreline at Fisherman’s Island State Park. The last thing you see before you hit the beach is a sign letting sunbathers know to be careful and watch out for an endangered bird that this area nearly lost.
Beagles removed from ‘prison-like conditions’ at Virginia facility coming to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Humane Society of West Michigan will be taking in some of the beagles being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Beagles rescued from 'prison-like conditions' coming to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than two dozen beagles rescued from deplorable living conditions at a Virginia research facility are coming to West Michigan to find loving homes. The Humane Society of West Michigan says 4,000 beagles were housed in “prison-like conditions,” adding the dogs were starving and malnourished. Some reportedly died.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s
I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
Make-A-Wish ‘heartbroken’ after 2 cyclists killed during 300-mile ride in Michigan
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Those in the Make-A-Wish and bicycling communities are grieving the loses of two men killed over the weekend while riding in the 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour. Names of the cyclists killed in the Saturday, July 30 crash are expected to be officially released sometime...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.
Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
