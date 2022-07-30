BUCKLE UP!: Self-driving cars coming to the Northland

www.cbs3duluth.com
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
