Oak Lawn, IL

ISP Task Force Investigating Use of Force After Video Shows Oak Lawn Police Officers Beating Teen During Arrest

 4 days ago
1 in Custody After 2 Shot in Skokie Domestic Incident: Police

One person was taken into custody Monday after two people were shot during a domestic incident in Skokie, according to police. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road. Video showed crime scene tape surrounding multiple yards, with officers focusing on what appeared to be a single residence. Upon arrival, officers found two people inside the home who had been shot.
SKOKIE, IL
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Smash-and-Grab Thieves Targeting Cars in Loop Parking Garages, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police have issued a community alert in the Loop neighborhood after nearly 20 smash-and-grab incidents were reported at parking garages. According to authorities, at least 18 incidents of motor vehicle theft and damage were reported during the month of July at multiple parking garages in the Loop. In most of the incidents, police say suspects entered unattended, locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows, and then taking personal property from inside the vehicles.
CHICAGO, IL
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death

Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
RICHTON PARK, IL
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
CHICAGO, IL
COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine

If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed?. Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began to leave isolation before testing positive a second time just days later.
