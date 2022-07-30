ISP Task Force Investigating Use of Force After Video Shows Oak Lawn Police Officers Beating Teen During Arrest

www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Teen Beaten By Oak Lawn Police Officers in Controversial Arrest Released to Parents
The suburban teenager at the center of a controversial arrest, in which Oak Lawn police officers were seen beating the 17-year-old on camera following a foot chase, has been released into the custody of his parents. Leaning on a walker as he exited the Cook County Juvenile facility Tuesday afternoon,...
Four Wounded, Including Security Guard, in Gunfire Exchange at University Village Apartment Complex Near UIC Campus
Four people, including a security guard, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at an apartment complex steps from the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Monday, police said. According to authorities, at least one of the wounded was last listed in critical condition. Around 10:45...
Chicago Police Stats on Carjacking Arrests Appear to Conflict With City Data
The Chicago Police Department released its monthly statistics for July on Monday, touting more than 800 carjacking arrests so far this year – but that figure appears to conflict with the city’s own crime data. CPD’s monthly stats said the department and the “Vehicular Hijacking Task Force” have...
1 in Custody After 2 Shot in Skokie Domestic Incident: Police
One person was taken into custody Monday after two people were shot during a domestic incident in Skokie, according to police. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road. Video showed crime scene tape surrounding multiple yards, with officers focusing on what appeared to be a single residence. Upon arrival, officers found two people inside the home who had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
NBC Chicago
Smash-and-Grab Thieves Targeting Cars in Loop Parking Garages, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have issued a community alert in the Loop neighborhood after nearly 20 smash-and-grab incidents were reported at parking garages. According to authorities, at least 18 incidents of motor vehicle theft and damage were reported during the month of July at multiple parking garages in the Loop. In most of the incidents, police say suspects entered unattended, locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows, and then taking personal property from inside the vehicles.
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says
An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release. According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Chicago
‘They Were Amazing:' Vigil Held to Honor Family Killed in McHenry County Wrong-Way Crash
It was an emotional scene at Oriole Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Monday night, as children and adults alike gathered for a tearful tribute to a family devastated by a fatal McHenry Crash over the weekend. The Dobosz family was riding in a van on Interstate 90 on...
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
5 Kids Among 7 Killed When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Van on I-90 in McHenry County
Illinois State Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 caused a fiery collision that killed a total of seven people, including five children, early Sunday in McHenry County. At approximately 2:11 a.m., a blue Chevrolet full size van was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near the 33.5 mile marker,...
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings
At least two people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.
Lollapalooza Recap: Arrests, Hospitalizations Decreased in 2022, Officials Say
Chicago officials say that hospitalizations and arrests were down year-over-year at the annual Lollapalooza music festival, with fewer than 20 arrests reported over the four-day event. According to officials, refined security measures helped to reduce the number of arrests and citations this year, with 15 total arrests and eight additional...
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Chicago Area at ‘Slight' Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday, With Heat Advisory Issued
Hot and humid conditions across the Chicago area could help to fuel strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with areas in the south suburbs facing the greatest threat of nasty weather. Things will start out on the muggy side on Wednesday, with a heat advisory going into effect for parts of central...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Rebound COVID or Reinfection, At-Home Test Accuracy
After President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID a second time just after testing negative, many had questions over so-called "rebound" infections and testing accuracy. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? It Depends on When You're Testing.
Latin Mass Will No Longer be Held At Only Catholic Church in Woodlawn
As the Catholic Church continues to move away from traditional Latin mass, one church in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is divided on teh changes. In 2015, fire ripped through Christ the King, the only Catholic church remaining in Woodlawn. A community group, parishioners and donors raised millions of dollars to save...
The Illinois Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Still Hasn't Come Forward. Can the Ticket Holder Remain Anonymous?
Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
NBC Chicago
COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine
If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed?. Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began to leave isolation before testing positive a second time just days later.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0