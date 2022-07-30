Roadblocks in Dinkytown part of pilot program to ensure campus safety

www.kare11.com
DPS: Petroleum spill prompted U of M evacuations
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday due to a petroleum spill in the nearby sewer system. According to a tweet from the U of M, Minneapolis Fire ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, the McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.
Roads closed for public safety: What's behind the trend, and why location matters
MINNEAPOLIS — Roads in Dinkytown are back open — for now — following a series of weekend road closures in the name of public safety. The Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, which will continue during the next two weekends near the University of Minnesota, is an effort to deter recent crime, reduce violence and curb reckless driving that has plagued the area popular with students.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Fight, Stabbing Aboard Metro Transit Bus
The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating a fight and stabbing that occurred aboard a Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park. Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department assisted Metro Transit police with the incident, which occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Monday. According to an alert sent out by police, “a large number of individuals had been actively fighting on the bus.”
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies
Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, city of Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The girlfriend of Daunte Wright has filed a lawsuit against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and the city that employed her, claiming Potter's conduct left her with severe injuries and PTSD that continues more than a year after the fatal shooting. Alayna Beth...
National Night Out events held in Twin Cities as Minneapolis, St. Paul search for police chiefs
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — National Night Out took on greater importance in the Twin Cities on Tuesday evening, as Minneapolis and St. Paul both search for permanent police chiefs while dealing with significant staffing shortages. Saint Paul Police Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison, who has said he won't seek the...
ccxmedia.org
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Multiple U of M buildings evacuated due to gas leak
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple buildings on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus are being evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak. According to a tweet from the U of M, Minneapolis Fire ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, the McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion around 12 p.m.
bulletin-news.com
Graffiti Left Behind and Doors Broken at Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Paul
Following prior incidents of vandalism at another facility in St. Paul and to the office of a statewide organization that opposes abortion, the director of a pregnancy resource center in St. Paul discovered the building defaced on Monday. A rock may have been used to break the glass doors of...
Cops corral escaped cows in Chisago County
STACY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office had the udderly difficult task of wrangling rogue cows on Interstate 35 near Stacy Tuesday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the cows were spotted at a nearby Kwik Trip before hoofing it over to the Sunrise Estates Trailer Park.
Evacuation order lifted at U of M after petroleum spill discovered in sewer system
MINNEAPOLIS — Evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening at the University of Minnesota and surrounding buildings and businesses, following a multi-agency response to a petroleum spill in the sewer system. Earlier in the day, Minneapolis Fire ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, the McNamara Alumni Center,...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month. A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
fox9.com
Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.
WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
