Cubs' David Ross Apologizes for ‘Double Birds' to Pal Joc Pederson

Vin Scully’s baseball broadcasting career spanned seven decades, and his melodious voice and ability to let the action speak for itself was his trademark. Scully, who died Tuesday at the age of 94, spent 67 seasons calling games for the Dodgers, beginning in Brooklyn during the 1950 season and ending in 2016 after 58 seasons in Los Angeles. He also was a lead broadcaster for NBC during the World Series, most notably in 1986 and 1988.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO