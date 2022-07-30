ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Crash across I-65 median in Mobile, 1 in custody

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on scene of a crash on I-65 North that happened Friday night. Mobile Police and firefighters are on scene.

Currently, a cluster of police cars is centered around the median. Concrete rubble can be seen strewn across the highway. A white car is parked, facing the oncoming traffic.

Mobile Police have not confirmed if the crash was the result of a chase. Mobile Police confirmed that one person was taken into custody following the crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

