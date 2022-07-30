Max Dupri Rejoins Maximum Male Models On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

UPDATE: PWInsider has tweaked their article, which now reads that Rousey is still listed as the top babyface on Smackdown. ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on how Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are listed on WWE’s internal roster. As reported, Rousey appeared to turn heel at SummerSlam this past weekend when she attacked Liv Morgan and a referee after their match on the PPV. Meanwhile, Lynch gave Bianca Belair a show of respect and backed her up after their match when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Skye came out as a group to confront Belair.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO