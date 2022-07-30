Pedestrian dies after Silas Deane Highway crash

www.fox61.com
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Car Crashes Into Barn in Guilford
A man has serious injuries after his car rolled over and crashed into a barn in Guilford Tuesday afternoon. Police said Durham Road will be closed on the south end at Burt Road and the north end at Bluff View Road for several hours as they investigate. Officials said a...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after police said he was shot on Winter Street late Monday night. Hartford police responded to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street on two ShotSpotter notifications just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Brian...
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot
NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments. Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
whdh.com
Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash
BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died following an early Sunday morning crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the area of 520 Ella Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. Sunday for a car and motorcycle crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries where they later died.
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville
Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes I-691 East in Meriden
Interstate 691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 in Meriden because of an overturned vehicle. State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon.
