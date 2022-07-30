Boat fire in Norwalk sends man to hospital, police say

www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
Newburgh man dies in motorcycle crash
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home
Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
Man Stabbed In Mamaroneck Walks Into Police Station For Help
A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime. The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1. Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab...
Register Citizen
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them
2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
Register Citizen
Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD — One man was killed and two others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city, police said. Brian Evans, 23, of Collins Street, was killed in the shooting, marking the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford had the same amount of homicides at this time in 2021, which ended as the deadliest year in the capital city since 2003 when 44 were people were killed, including 16 in a nursing home arson.
Register Citizen
Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns
BRIDGEPORT — Two people were rescued from Long Island Sound Sunday morning after their canoe overturned while fishing, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. “regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge,” said Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director, in a prepared statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
Greenwich Police Searching for Two Armed Robbery Suspects
GREENWICH, CT – Police in Greenwich are searching for a man and woman wanted for...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Police: Device found at Old Saybook group home was ‘non-hazardous’
OLD SAYBROOK — A state police bomb squad has deemed a device found inside a local group home Monday morning was “non-hazardous,” authorities confirmed. The bomb squad was called to the group home on Anchorage Lane Monday morning after the device was reported, according to Police Chief Micahel Spera.
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan
A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway. An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
Comments / 0