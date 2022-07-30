ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Boat fire in Norwalk sends man to hospital, police say

By Liz Hardaway
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Accidents
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home

Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
Register Citizen

Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say

NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Heavy Fire#Carousel#Cove#Accident#Calf Pasture Beach Road
Eyewitness News

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them

2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — One man was killed and two others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city, police said. Brian Evans, 23, of Collins Street, was killed in the shooting, marking the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford had the same amount of homicides at this time in 2021, which ended as the deadliest year in the capital city since 2003 when 44 were people were killed, including 16 in a nursing home arson.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

BRIDGEPORT — Two people were rescued from Long Island Sound Sunday morning after their canoe overturned while fishing, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. “regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge,” said Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director, in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight

MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Device found at Old Saybook group home was ‘non-hazardous’

OLD SAYBROOK — A state police bomb squad has deemed a device found inside a local group home Monday morning was “non-hazardous,” authorities confirmed. The bomb squad was called to the group home on Anchorage Lane Monday morning after the device was reported, according to Police Chief Micahel Spera.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy