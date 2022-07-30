RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.

