Pennington County Wheel Tax has been approved for increase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Pennington County Board of Commissioners met today for the second reading of the proposed increase to the wheel tax. The proposal will raise the wheel tax from two dollars to five dollars. While Pennington County collects a variety of taxes such as property taxes and...
Box Elder holds 2nd annual ‘Water Warz'
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up. But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
DSS to hold child care listening sessions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
City crews to conduct additional smoke testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing...
The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
Rapid City officials is urging motorists and drivers to stay away from parking in safety aisles
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Ahead of the Sturgis Rally, officials at Rapid City are asking drivers and motorists to be aware of parking on access lines in parking lots around the city. Multiple complaints have been sent to Rapid City Hall mentioning motorcycles and vehicles parked on access lines ......
Gas prices decrease for the 4th week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March. According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June. The average...
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
Don’t park there!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version. Atlanta City Council votes unanimously to donate $300,000 to abortion fund. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
28th SFS wins Air Force award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – The 28th Security Forces Squadron was recognized as the 2021 Air Force Best Medium Security Forces Unit after receiving the honor March 21, 2022. The award was presented by Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Director of Security Forces, and deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, headquarters U.S. Air Force.
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
Construction crews work around high temperatures to get the job done
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After a short reprieve last week, the heat is back. When the temperature increases people should stay inside but what about those whose jobs are entirely outside?. Summer is the best time to complete construction projects, but hot temperatures make the jobs more difficult than usual.
Ringing in August with plenty of heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re coming in hot on Monday with temperatures looking to climb up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Tuesday we look to possibly hit 100 again with plenty of sun as we start out the first week of August.
