ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cathlamet ferry crash at Fauntleroy terminal adds new stress to marine transportation

By Denise Whitaker, KOMO News reporter
KOMO News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
komonews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Southworth, WA
Local
Washington Cars
kentreporter.com

Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way

Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

SR 167 HOV lane finally opening

The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
SUMNER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#San Juan Islands#Vehicles
busytourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)

Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022

City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
KOMO News

Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies

SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy