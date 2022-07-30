ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, multiple people injured in Cleveland shooting: I-Team

By Jordan Unger, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Cleveland Friday night, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team .

It happened at the corner of E. 154th Street and Harvard Avenue.

The I-Team is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Skullace
4d ago

Cleveland and Bibb should keep letting the police department bleed out of officers that way the citizens will really be happy with their vote of him and issue 24. Let them all go somewhere they can get paid more and be appreciated for their service.

Wasim
3d ago

I was born and raised in Cleveland grew up on St Clair and I remember in the 70s you could go blocks away from home have a ball be at home by the time the street lights were on and you still had people getting shot you still had crime up the ying yang, the only difference was we didn't have 24-hour CNN and Fox News and now that we do we're being brainwashed on a massive scale and I believe my city and my state I honestly believe this is the last hope for this country because I believe were some of the most down to earth people left in this world and I mean that with all my heart stay strong C-Town

DJ Ozzy
3d ago

Everyday life and situations do not need reporting. We know this happens regularly like eating dinner or walking a dog.

IN THIS ARTICLE
