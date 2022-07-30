1 dead, multiple people injured in Cleveland shooting: I-Team
CLEVELAND (WJW) – One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Cleveland Friday night, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team .
It happened at the corner of E. 154th Street and Harvard Avenue.
The I-Team is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.
