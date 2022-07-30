Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen visit the Gulf Coast

www.wxxv25.com
A Winning Bet: Impact of the Gaming Industry in South Mississippi from 1992 to 2022
Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. From 1992 to 2022, the impact of the gaming industry impacts jobs, tourism, taxes, schools, and local charities. Making a winning bet on Mississippi’s economy, employment, and way of life. On August 1st, 1992, the first casino, Isle...
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
Mississippi Lottery Draw for August 2nd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 Midday Draw
Here are the winning numbers for today’s midday lottery draws. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Inland Beach was All the Rave!
Inland Beach was all the rave and memories among locals are as vivid as were the large letters on the back side of the pool. On the north side of the pool painstakingly crafted timber poles spelled the words “Inland Beach” in capital letters, one by one, like California’s “Hollywood” sign. The pool, located on the outskirts of Lucedale, was a one-acre, sandy bottom, spring-fed lake. In its heyday, 1949-1962, Inland Beach was the only public pool between Hattiesburg and Mobile. Another public pool and a country club opened in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Inland Beach was the place to be until 1977 when it closed to the public.
Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman
A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
Comeback Coolers are headed to Kentucky to help flooding victims
Comeback Coolers is gearing up to serve the people in Kentucky whose homes have been destroyed by flooding. Comeback Coolers is an organization that aims to deliver much needed and deserved break to those who have been in the path of a natural disaster. Coolers will be decorated by people...
Biloxi, MS USA
I work at Children’s of MS specialty clinic in Biloxi, MS. As I was returning from breakfast, I looked to my right and noticed something hanging in the nearby magnolia tree. It was a quilted heart with the message “I need a home.” What a great way to start my day!!
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula
Pascagoula police are investigating a deadly car crash. The accident happened on Sunday night at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan of Moss Point. News 25 has learned that Burgett Logan was a fifth-grade teacher at Trent Lott Academy.
Make Your Appointments for the 17th Annual Katrina Blood Drive!
Commemorate the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by donating blood with the American Red Cross. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now. Increased hospital blood usage continues to fuel a severe blood shortage especially during the summer months....
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Gulfport community bonds with law enforcement at Night Out Against Crime
Gulfport Police Department pulled out all the stops for National Night Out Against Crime. At Jones Park under the Barksdale Pavilion, law enforcement and first responders came together to enhance positive interactions with the community. Families free Domino’s pizza, snow cones, a live DJ, carnival and arcade games, and emergency...
Amtrak meets with Deputy Secretary of Transportation in Bay St. Louis
The team at Amtrak, along with Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, got together for an exciting day for the future of railroads along the Coast. The day began with a ground breaking on a new platform at the Bay St. Louis Depot for the future Amtrak station. This is...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
