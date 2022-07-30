ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen visit the Gulf Coast

By Rick Gogreve
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago
www.wxxv25.com

WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
teslarati.com

Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
wxxv25.com

Coast nonprofit helps control cat population

A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
The Center Square

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Inland Beach was All the Rave!

Inland Beach was all the rave and memories among locals are as vivid as were the large letters on the back side of the pool. On the north side of the pool painstakingly crafted timber poles spelled the words “Inland Beach” in capital letters, one by one, like California’s “Hollywood” sign. The pool, located on the outskirts of Lucedale, was a one-acre, sandy bottom, spring-fed lake. In its heyday, 1949-1962, Inland Beach was the only public pool between Hattiesburg and Mobile. Another public pool and a country club opened in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Inland Beach was the place to be until 1977 when it closed to the public.
LUCEDALE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman

A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Comeback Coolers are headed to Kentucky to help flooding victims

Comeback Coolers is gearing up to serve the people in Kentucky whose homes have been destroyed by flooding. Comeback Coolers is an organization that aims to deliver much needed and deserved break to those who have been in the path of a natural disaster. Coolers will be decorated by people...
KENTUCKY STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Biloxi, MS USA

I work at Children’s of MS specialty clinic in Biloxi, MS. As I was returning from breakfast, I looked to my right and noticed something hanging in the nearby magnolia tree. It was a quilted heart with the message “I need a home.” What a great way to start my day!!
BILOXI, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries

The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula

Pascagoula police are investigating a deadly car crash. The accident happened on Sunday night at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan of Moss Point. News 25 has learned that Burgett Logan was a fifth-grade teacher at Trent Lott Academy.
wxxv25.com

Make Your Appointments for the 17th Annual Katrina Blood Drive!

Commemorate the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by donating blood with the American Red Cross. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now. Increased hospital blood usage continues to fuel a severe blood shortage especially during the summer months....
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport community bonds with law enforcement at Night Out Against Crime

Gulfport Police Department pulled out all the stops for National Night Out Against Crime. At Jones Park under the Barksdale Pavilion, law enforcement and first responders came together to enhance positive interactions with the community. Families free Domino’s pizza, snow cones, a live DJ, carnival and arcade games, and emergency...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
MOSS POINT, MS

