Here’s Where You Can Experience the Magic of the Paramount Music Palace | Travel

Playing outside has so many health benefits, mental and physical, but it can be a struggle in the heat and humidity of an Indiana summer! One way we love to cool off and have lots of fun – even in the unbearable temperatures Mother Nature likes to cook us with around here – is creek stomping. You can find access to many creeks and streams in the Indy area, but one of our favorites places to creek stomp is Cool Creek Park in Carmel.

CARMEL, IN ・ 18 DAYS AGO