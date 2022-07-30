ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espindola, Boomgaarden to run again for Yuba City council

By Robert Summa
After Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw recently announced his desire to seek a second and final term on the city council, two other current members of the council announced their efforts to seek another term in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Current at-large councilmembers Grace Espindola and Marc Boomgaarden said they will both be seeking to represent the districts in which they reside. After officially making the transition to district-based voting from at-large elections earlier this year, this is the first time current councilmembers will be vying for seats on the council with the newly drawn districts.

