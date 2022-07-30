ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria cools off TinCaps on Friday night

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – Peoria homered twice off TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert on the way to a 4-2 win over Fort Wayne on Friday night.

The Caps came in looking for their fifth win in their last six games, but it was not to be.

Down 4-0 in the top of the eighth the TinCaps got on the scoreboard when Cole Cummings grounded into a double play, plating Max Ferguson.

In the top of the ninth Anthony Villar doubled to the wall in left to score Joshua Mears, cutting the deficit to 4-2. But the TinCaps weren’t able to get any closer in a loss to the Chiefs.

The TinCaps and Chiefs play game five of their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. Eastern Saturday in Peoria.

