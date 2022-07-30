We Need to Make Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ the Song of the Summer

Sylvester Stallone slammed Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over a spin-off based on series villain Drago this weekend, the second time in a month the actor has taken his former collaborator to task over the franchise’s rights. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” Stallone thundered in an Instagram post, furious at the project’s development behind his back. In another post, he fumed: “RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS !” Two weeks ago, Stallone took to Instagram to demand Winkler give him “WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back” in a now-deleted post. Stallone, who made roughly $2.5 million from the first Rocky film, has raged publicly about being cheated out of an ownership stake in the franchise since 2019. “They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest,” he told Variety. “They don’t even hide it.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO