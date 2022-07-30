We Need to Make Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ the Song of the Summer

www.thedailybeast.com
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From New Song After Singer Calls Her Out
After publicly shaming Beyoncé and labeling her a thief, Kelis looks like she’s getting her wish to disappear from Bey’s new album, Renaissance, for good. Beyoncé appears to have removed a sample of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis ripped the superstar to shreds last week for using her music without her permission.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Sly Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler Over ‘Drago’ Spin-Off
Sylvester Stallone slammed Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over a spin-off based on series villain Drago this weekend, the second time in a month the actor has taken his former collaborator to task over the franchise’s rights. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” Stallone thundered in an Instagram post, furious at the project’s development behind his back. In another post, he fumed: “RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS !” Two weeks ago, Stallone took to Instagram to demand Winkler give him “WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back” in a now-deleted post. Stallone, who made roughly $2.5 million from the first Rocky film, has raged publicly about being cheated out of an ownership stake in the franchise since 2019. “They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest,” he told Variety. “They don’t even hide it.”
Confession: I Want to Marry the Cartoon Bane from ‘Harley Quinn’
Look, on the surface, I realize that Bane from HBO Max’s Harley Quinn is not everyone’s “type.” The ’roided-up luchador can often be petty and ineffectual, and his main hobby is blowing things up. (As he’d put it, he loves ’splosions.) Also, he’s technically a villain—and a cartoon.
TV tonight: coronation day for an empress who’s ahead of her time
Peter is still under house arrest as Catherine takes the throne in The Great. Plus: Melvyn Bragg interviews ballet genius Carlos Acosta on The South Bank Show. Here’s what to watch this evening
How Ken Auletta Helped Ronan Farrow Nail Harvey Weinstein
New Yorker writer Ken Auletta may not have been the one to nail Harvey Weinstein back in 2002 when he was profiling the disgraced Hollywood producer for the magazine, as “close” as he was in doing so, but he did have an assist. According to Auletta on this...
Katy Perry Hurling Pizza Slices at Her Fans Will Make You Howl
One of our greatest living pop stars, Katy Perry, has been making the internet laugh and gag in disgust for the past couple of days, following a video that surfaced of the singer hurling pizza into a crowd at a Las Vegas nightclub. The 12-second clip, which has now amassed...
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Is Shooting Nothing but Blanks
From John Wick and Atomic Blonde to Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, David Leitch’s career trajectory has been toward greater jokiness, and that path reaches its highest point—or, more accurately, rock bottom—with Bullet Train, an adaptation of Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel that leans vigorously into R-rated murder-and-mayhem humor. More than slightly resembling Joe Carnahan’s 2006 fiasco Smokin’ Aces, Leitch’s latest is a gleeful bloodbath played for laughs, the trouble being that the more it strains for zaniness, the less it delivers. Brad Pitt’s game lead performance notwithstanding, it’s the cinematic epitome of a try-hard.
D’Arcy Carden on Her Queer ‘A League of Their Own’ Bombshell and Best-Friendship With Abbi Jacobson
D’Arcy Carden opens up about her journey from “The Good Place” to BFF Abbi Jacobson’s “A League of Their Own” reboot. Plus, watch an exclusive clip from the premiere. Before D’Arcy Carden landed the role of a lifetime as Janet on The Good Place,...
It’s Princess Charlotte’s Turn to Pull Funny Faces at the Stadium (But Louis Still Wears The Crown)
The Windsor family appear to have discovered a new way into the hearts of the British people: taking their kids to grand, formal or sporting occasions and letting them pull funny faces. After Prince Louis’s show-stopping display at the Jubilee, where he reduced the world to hysterics with a range...
U.K.・
‘The Resort’ Is the New Summer Mystery That Could Be the Next ‘White Lotus’
Did you love the dazzling rom-com Palm Springs? Similarly, are you obsessed with Cristin Milioti’s endless charm in projects like How I Met Your Mother and Made For Love? Were you a big fan of The Good Place? And, most importantly, Booksmart hive, do you wish you owned one of those Jared wearing a Jared wearing a Jared shirts?
