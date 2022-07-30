ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City gets hacked

By Shamaya Sutton
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
Axes were flying on Thursday, inaugurating Yuba City’s newest bar and entertainment hub: Axe Me Yuba City.

Axe Me is an axe throwing bar located at 651 North Palora in the Carriage Square shopping center behind Plumas Bank. The facility is currently touted to be the largest axe throwing venue in Northern California.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
