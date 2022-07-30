Stevens Point collecting community feedback for comprehensive plan

www.wsaw.com
Related
WSAW
Feedback sought for regional housing study
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has launched an online survey to assess the housing needs in the Wausau metro area. The survey is seeking feedback from people living in the town of Rib Mountain, villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and Schofield and Wausau.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
wxpr.org
Enrollment levels impact funding for area schools
The pandemic hit school districts hard in 2020, with Wisconsin schools losing 25 thousand students, and statewide, it hasn't quite bounced back. "You're obviously hoping that if you're in a school system you're gonna recoup some of those students and some of them will return." said Mark Sommerhauser, Communications Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
WSAW
North Wausau Fire Department to receive part of $8 million grant from state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a $33,000 grant from the state of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers was at the department this morning to announce the investment. $8 million total will be assorted to other departments throughout the state, as well. The money’s coming from the American Rescue Plan and will help with E-M-S Services in Wausau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
WSAW
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall has gotten more complaints about train horns sounding during overnight hours. The reason is more train traffic due to a new rail service in the area. FOXY Rail System took over for the Canadian National officially in January. It includes 650 miles of...
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
WSAW
Gov. Evers awards grant to Wausau Fire Department to help EMS services
Last year's warm fall weather is affecting blueberry picking this year. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does. Last year's warm fall weather affects this year's blueberry...
WSAW
AbbyBank to host ‘Shred Day’ supporting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AbbyBank will host a free shred event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. People can bring confidential paper documents to the AbbyBank from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While this event is free, donations of non-perishable food or hygiene items will be accepted to support Peyton’s Promise.
cwbradio.com
New Wood County Chapter of "Moms for Liberty"
A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government. “The group was founded nationally by...
WSAW
New Dollar General Opens In Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Dollar General in Weston opened its doors Monday morning. The Weston community looks to greatly benefit from the store’s opening. New jobs will be created as the store is expected to employ 6-10 people. The store will also donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair.
WSAW
Excitement rises as Wisconsin Valley Fair approaches
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fairgrounds at Marathon Park in Wausau were busy Monday afternoon as crews set up for the 154th Wisconsin Valley Fair. Bright colors, food trucks, and rides packed into the park and down the midway. “I left here last night around 6:30 and when I got...
WSAW
Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made his way to Wausau on Saturday. Barnes met with Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau for a meet and greet event. Mandela Barnes is the front runner in the senate race after 3 other candidates dropped out this week. Barnes was sure...
WSAW
Neenah Foundry plans to layoff 115 employees
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Foundry has informed the State of Wisconsin up to 115 employees will be out of a job starting in late September. The news comes weeks after the foundry was bought by a company in North Carolina. A letter from Neenah Foundry to the Wisconsin Department...
WSAW
Portion of County J in Ringle to close Aug. 8-11 for culvert replacment
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8 through Aug.11 for culvert replacements. The Road will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. The culverts are located between County Road Q and State Highway...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
WSAW
UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
WSAW
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
Comments / 0