FBI searching for “Peyton Manning Wannabe” Albuquerque bank robber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman the FBI describes as a “Peyton Manning Wannabe” held up an Albuquerque bank Friday afternoon. The feds say the woman was wearing a black Colts jersey and held up the Wells Fargo at Juan Tabo and Central around 4:30 p.m. They say she told workers she had a bomb and gave a demand note to the teller but did not receive any money.APD: Two separate arrests net large drug and gun bust
She is described as Hispanic, between the age of 30 and 40, 5 foot 4 inches tall, with brown hair, and appeared to have a bandage on the back of her right hand.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2