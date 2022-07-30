ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Nyberg: Hamden’s Tavern by the Hall honors previous Irish bar’s history

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage. 
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

National Night Out festivities begin across CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
WTNH

Nyberg: Willimantic shop offers 150 kinds of cupcakes

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) –A Cupcake for Later, in Willimantic, offers 150 different varieties of cupcakes for their customers to enjoy. The shop’s owners Cheryl and Jim Preston love the happiness their cupcakes bring to their customer’s faces. The Preston’s are always coming up with new cupcake flavors, and many times they are inspired by their […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Hamden, CT
Food & Drinks
Hamden, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Lender’s Bagels celebrates 95 years in business

Conn. (WTNH) — So many things have been developed over the years in the historic city of New Haven. The lollipop, the hamburger, and even Lender’s Bagels. The company is celebrating its 95th year in business. Jill Matthews, director of marketing for Lender’s Bagels, explained that the shop first opened by the Polish immigrant Harry Lender in 1927. New Haven was the first stomping ground for the business on Oak and Baldwin Streets where Lender’s began baking bagels and delivering them locally to families, bakeries, and restaurants in the area.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week

Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tavern#Restaurant Info#Bar Food#Food Drink#Hall#Irish
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eyewitness News

Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

What’s Right With Schools: Kids at Camp Foxfire immerse themselves in nature

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – In this beautiful, picturesque Northwest Park in Windsor, kids at Camp Foxfire are able to immerse themselves in nature and gain respect for the environment. “We really immerse our campers in environmental education. They get to experience hands-on, field-based learning. So, while they’re having fun...
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH.com

Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
ctbites.com

Barcelona Wine Bar Launches Happy Hour Menu...And We Are Down

We here at CTbites don’t normally focus on chain restaurants, both national and micro, but if there’s one that gets a pass it’s Barcelona Wine Bar. After all, Barcelona originated in South Norwalk way back in 1996 before expanding to other cities in Connecticut, then ultimately to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Georgia, and a handful of other states.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy