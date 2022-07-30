Paralyzed Southern Indiana athlete finds new purpose in life after crash

www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
Wave 3
Second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp for Southwest Youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp took place on Tuesday in Southwest Louisville. The week-long camp aims to help kids ages six and up learn entry-level skills for golf. Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped organize the event. She told WAVE News why the event is...
WLKY.com
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
Wave 3
Donation leads to renovated basketball courts for 3 West Louisville parks
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Wave 3
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. is hosting a flood relief fundraiser Wednesday where all proceeds will be donated to support Eastern Kentucky communities. Aug. 3 is one of the drive-in’s Retro Wednesday nights and guests can enjoy a showing of The Goonies followed by...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
foodanddine.com
Mai’s Thai’s 21st anniversary party in Jeffersonville is Sat., Aug. 6
Mai’s Thai is old enough to legally drink a festive Singha, and not only will there be a party on August 6, but it’s also the inimitable founder’s 70th birthday celebration and Customer Appreciation Day (noon – 3:00 p.m.) Owner and namesake Mai Kungkran Meyers is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of injuring mother, 8-year-old in crash while high on meth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Middletown Police Department arrested a woman who they said seriously injured a mother and her son while driving high on meth. On July 1 around 7:15 p.m., 31-year-old Amber Washington is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.
wdrb.com
Death investigation underway in Scott County after Louisville woman's body found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was found dead in Scott County, Indiana. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, was found on South Underwood Road. That's in the southern part of the county. It's being called a death investigation and no other details have been released.
Wave 3
Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaGrange man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oldham County Sunday afternoon. Soon after 7 p.m., OC emergency services were called to respond to a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer on KY 1694 at Gum Street. Early investigation revealed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger. An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
247Sports
Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus
Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
Wave 3
Indiana University offering new program to match Ky. scholarships
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is offering a way to match scholarship offerings for students coming in from Kentucky. Beginning this fall, IU Southeast is offering a scholarship to match Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, awards to students who have earned them and wish to enroll in IU.
Comments / 0