Sidney Daily News
Board thanks Boeke for service
MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education thanked the retiring superintendent for her years of service during its July 18 meeting. Brenda Boeke served 37 years in education and 11 years as Minster superintendent. She said, “As I stand in the mirror reflecting on my journey with Minster Schools,...
Sidney Daily News
City honors utilities director for his good work
SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• An education program, Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, will be held in the Vancrest Community Room from 5 to 6 p.m. • Free blood pressure screenings and health education information will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Auglaize County Fair through Aug. 6. • The...
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst unofficial winner
SIDNEY — After months of waiting, voters were finally able to select their choice for their Republican candidate for the Ohio House’s 85th District race. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be unopposed in the November Primary. The district is composed of voters from Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair
The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform. Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for:...
Sidney Daily News
Helping students
Mike Wells, of Sidney, makes a donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, on Friday, July 29 which will provide school supplies for Shelby County students this fall. The bell is being rung by Ramona Roberts, of Sidney, in front of Sidney Foodtowne.
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group accountant earns insurance designation achievement
CELINA — Cole Brooks, a property and casualty insurance accountant at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF) designation. The AIAF program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Brooks...
Sidney Daily News
Company not associated with newspaper
SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News has learned that a company is contacting advertisers who placed in the SDN’s Reader’s Choice contest about purchasing a plaque. The company is not associated with the newspaper nor its Reader’s Choice program.
Sidney Daily News
JC residents can win up to $100 in the picture of Efficiency Contest
JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers can enter Efficiency Smart’s Picture of Efficiency photo contest for a chance to win up to $100 and an energy efficiency kit. Through Aug. 31, customers can submit an original photo and caption that details how Efficiency Smart has...
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to host education program in Troy
TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-12:52 a.m.: warrant. Charles Andrew Garland, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant and driving under OVI suspension charges. -10:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report of a person with a gun at a business in the 2200 block of Fair Road. -9:12 p.m.: warrant. Curtis C. Viney,...
Sidney Daily News
Church holds party
Alivia Brown, right, 11, attempts to stick a ball to velcro spots and win a prize as Evan Myers, both of Sidney, watches at the Meaningful Life Ministries Block Party on Saturday, July 30. Alivia is the daughter of Tyler and Ashley Brown.
Sidney Daily News
Champion market lamb and more
Botkins Livestock member Mae Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion market goat and grand and reserve champion born and raised goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Norah Homan, 14.
Sidney Daily News
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
Sidney Daily News
Scudzy’s Newport Tavern destroyed in fire
FORT LORAMIE — Scudzy’s Newport Tavern, a longtime staple in area, has been destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon. “I’d say it looks like a total loss,” said Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze. “The structure is still standing, but I would say it is a total loss, especially with the age of the building. It is a very old building.”
Sidney Daily News
Historian to speak at Civil War Living History Weekend
SIDNEY — Civil War historian, author, newspaper columnist, educator, and Kennesaw, Georgia, resident Michael Shaffer will be traveling to Sidney, Ohio, for the biennial Civil War Living History Weekend Sept. 17-18. Shaffer, the author three books and hundreds of articles on the Civil War, will make two presentations on Saturday and one on Sunday. He will also bring the most recent book he’s authored and offer it for sale.
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney man sentenced to 30 months in prison on drug-related charges
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug possession and trafficking and grand theft auto, among other charges. Robert R. Johnson, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with three days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, the aggravated possession of drugs, and attempted tampering with evidence, all fifth-degree felonies. Johnson was initially indicted on the same charges as well as receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for possessing a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and methamphetamine, conveying the drugs into the Shelby County Jail, and hiding the drugs on him to impair its availability as evidence. The receiving stolen property charge was dismissed.
Sidney Daily News
Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on North Kuther Road. According to Sheriff Jim Frye, James Douglas Rayl, 22, of Sidney, was killed Sunday morning, July 31. He was pronounced dead at the residence at 2907 N. Kuther Road by the an official from the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.
