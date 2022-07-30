Pet Pals: Three-legged kitty needs some love

ktvz.com
cascadebusnews.com
Bend’s First Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 5
(Austin and Karina Tews | Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies) Bend is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 5, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 63455 N Hwy. 97, Ste. 56, opens its doors. Store owners, Karina and Austin Tews, can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed fans.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors
A colorful sky provided entertainment for many on Saturday evening, but it was a rude awakening for others. The annual fireworks show after an Elks game at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend drew many out of their beds, including Rick Christen. “It sounded like gunshots,” he said. “I also heard...
Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go
You can count on a lot of food, fun and frivolity when the Deschutes County Fair begins its five-day run on Wednesday. But don’t count on a shuttle to get to or from the Redmond fairgrounds. The post Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Prineville Railway says goodbye to Mt. Emily Shay
After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
centraloregondaily.com
Missing La Pine woman found safe
UPDATE: The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Kathleen Scott has been found and is safe. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 71-year-old Kathleen Scott of La Pine, who went missing on Sunday morning. She reportedly left a home on Sutter St....
This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo announced Tuesday they will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “keyword” text messaging through Deschutes Alerts during this week's Deschutes County Fair. The post This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Crews stop growth of Fly Creek Fire, still 25% contained; evacuation alert drops to Level 1 (‘Be Ready’)
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters made good progress Monday on stopping a rash of new wildfires across Central Oregon in the wake of weekend storms and lightning, holding the lines on the 280-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook, where containment reached 25% and some evacuation levels were lowered Tuesday.
kbnd.com
SW Bend Home Damaged By Fire
BEND, OR -- A southwest Bend home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon. The homeowners returned to the house on East Campbell Road and heard crackling noises, just before 4 p.m. They discovered the fire on the outside of the building and used a garden hose while calling 911. Firefighters...
KTVZ
Redmond, Deschutes County, ODOT urge motorists to prepare for traffic delays during county fair
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fairgoers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays this week for the Deschutes County Fair, especially for evening concerts. The County, ODOT, and the City of Redmond will control traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to keep vehicles moving as they exit the Fairgrounds.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
KTVZ
Deschutes County has a blast at Knott Landfill
To make way for a new cell for trash at Knott Landfill in southeast Bend, Deschutes County Solid Waste has to blast some rock, and they did just that on Friday. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Lt. William Bailey promoted to captain, Patrol Division commander
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Lieutenant William Bailey was promoted to and sworn in as a captain with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Bailey will assume the duties as the Patrol Division Commander, effective immediately. Captain Bailey started his career 22 years ago with the Deschutes County...
kbnd.com
SW Redmond Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished
REDMOND, OR -- Officials say a Sunday evening brush fire may have been caused by someone throwing burning materials from a vehicle. The fire was reported near SW 61st and Young Ave., south of Redmond, just after 6 p.m. First arriving crews found about a quarter-acre brush fire slowly burning...
As Central Oregon’s housing and rental rates continue to climb, cost of living is pushing some people out
The cost of housing in Bend and Deschutes County continues to rise, and the resulting squeeze is forcing some people to move. The post As Central Oregon’s housing and rental rates continue to climb, cost of living is pushing some people out appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation
The cost of housing continues to rise in Deschutes County, while wages are not keeping up. The post ‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Floater Drowns in Whitewater Park
Joseph Clarence Torkelson died on Friday, July 22, one day after being recovered from Bend's Whitewater Park, officials said. Torkelson started the float upstream with a roommate on July 21, according to the Bend Police Department. From the footbridge adjacent to Colorado Avenue, passersby spotted the 56-year-old unresponsive in the park's middle passage, upstream from the surf wave. They asked a nearby kayaker to pull him out and by 2:20 pm he was out of the water and was given CPR before the police and fire department arrived, who then continued conducting CPR. The area Torkelson was found is off-limits for floaters.
C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments
(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tolo Mountain Fire in Deschutes County
Deschutes County, Or-The fire is now estimated to be approx. 20 acres burning 3 miles north of the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness. Firefighting resources include: 10 smoke jumpers, Prineville IHC, 5-person hand crew, firefighters from 2 engines & a dozer. A 20-person Type 2 hand crew is scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning.
Give props to Redmond Airport: The last turboprop planes depart soon, replaced by jets
The era of turboprop planes flying in and out of Redmond Municipal Airport ends over the next several months, as part of Alaska Airlines’ changeover to all jets, in RDM’s case primarily the 76-seat Embraer E175. The post Give props to Redmond Airport: The last turboprop planes depart soon, replaced by jets appeared first on KTVZ.
