Pet Pals: Three-legged kitty needs some love

After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO