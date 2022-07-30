ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Pet Pals: Three-legged kitty needs some love

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cascadebusnews.com

Bend’s First Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 5

(Austin and Karina Tews | Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies) Bend is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 5, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 63455 N Hwy. 97, Ste. 56, opens its doors. Store owners, Karina and Austin Tews, can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed fans.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

City of Prineville Railway says goodbye to Mt. Emily Shay

After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Missing La Pine woman found safe

UPDATE: The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Kathleen Scott has been found and is safe. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 71-year-old Kathleen Scott of La Pine, who went missing on Sunday morning. She reportedly left a home on Sutter St....
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo announced Tuesday they will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “keyword” text messaging through Deschutes Alerts during this week's Deschutes County Fair. The post This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Pals#Kitty#Cat#Community Guidelines
kbnd.com

SW Bend Home Damaged By Fire

BEND, OR -- A southwest Bend home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon. The homeowners returned to the house on East Campbell Road and heard crackling noises, just before 4 p.m. They discovered the fire on the outside of the building and used a garden hose while calling 911. Firefighters...
KGW

Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County has a blast at Knott Landfill

To make way for a new cell for trash at Knott Landfill in southeast Bend, Deschutes County Solid Waste has to blast some rock, and they did just that on Friday. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
kbnd.com

SW Redmond Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished

REDMOND, OR -- Officials say a Sunday evening brush fire may have been caused by someone throwing burning materials from a vehicle. The fire was reported near SW 61st and Young Ave., south of Redmond, just after 6 p.m. First arriving crews found about a quarter-acre brush fire slowly burning...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Floater Drowns in Whitewater Park

Joseph Clarence Torkelson died on Friday, July 22, one day after being recovered from Bend's Whitewater Park, officials said. Torkelson started the float upstream with a roommate on July 21, according to the Bend Police Department. From the footbridge adjacent to Colorado Avenue, passersby spotted the 56-year-old unresponsive in the park's middle passage, upstream from the surf wave. They asked a nearby kayaker to pull him out and by 2:20 pm he was out of the water and was given CPR before the police and fire department arrived, who then continued conducting CPR. The area Torkelson was found is off-limits for floaters.
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments

(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tolo Mountain Fire in Deschutes County

Deschutes County, Or-The fire is now estimated to be approx. 20 acres burning 3 miles north of the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness. Firefighting resources include: 10 smoke jumpers, Prineville IHC, 5-person hand crew, firefighters from 2 engines & a dozer. A 20-person Type 2 hand crew is scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy