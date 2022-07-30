Lynn Haven man charged with sex offense against a child

www.mypanhandle.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim has been identified in a Hartford homicide investigation. The victim is 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as a homicide. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
Drone airship hangar coming to Port St. Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The premiere aerospace company of Gulf County, Skyborne Technologies, continues to expand its ventures. This time, in the form of a brand new, gigantic hangar, which will house its one-of-a-kind drone airships. “It will take about 9 months to construct and again it’s...
Rise rinse and repeat
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern can be a stubborn one and we are stuck in it. Plenty of moisture to work with and the heating of the day will continue to cause pop-up showers and storms daily as we move through the week. The storms can be slow-moving and cause flash flooding in some areas where we see repeat storms. We will have a few days where coverage will drop and evening with higher rain chances we are still not forecasting washouts across the area just good chances at seeing rain drops at some point through the day.
Better shot at seeing rain and storms until Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tuesday will show a higher chance for precipitation as the high-pressure influence decreases throughout the forecast area. Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up first along the coast and then shift inland through the afternoon. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s inland, close to 90 along the coast.
