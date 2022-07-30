ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

New US citizens welcomed at Sutter County Museum

By Michaela Harris
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
New citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Sutter County Museum on Thursday. Courtesy of Vilaysay Phavisith

In the final step toward obtaining citizenship, 37 new United States citizens took part in a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.

The sworn-in citizens were given their certificates of citizenship after taking the Oath of Allegiance.

