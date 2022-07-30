Lynchburg residents hope to win big on the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing

For as long as I can remember there was a bowling alley in Danville, Virginia, until it shut down a few years ago. The 2020 shutdowns seemed to have put the coffin on it, but a few business folks bought the bowling alley, have been renovating it, and are setting up to open within just a few weeks. Already bowling leagues are forming to get ready and this business is taking employment applications. The name of the new spot is going to be Riverside Lanes and it is located at 3215 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO