Lynchburg residents hope to win big on the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing

WSET
'Home run of a food drive' planned ahead of Salem Red Sox game
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A "home run of a food drive" is coming to southwest Virginia. W.S. Connelly & Co, Inc. and Feeding Southwest Virginia have partnered for a food drive ahead of a baseball game at the Red Sox Stadium in Salem on Sunday, August 7. Feeding Southwest...
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WSET
Roanoke Wildlife Center cares for rescued bobcat found in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday the Eagle-eyed rescuers in Lynchburg noticed a young bobcat kitten alone and coming up to their cat feeding station in poor condition. Luckily, they were able to rescue it and its a good thing they did because this baby boy was badly anemic, dehydrated, and covered in ticks.
WSET
'Birding backpacks' at Botetourt libraries are available for birdwatching
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Libraries announced Tuesday that a donation is bringing "birding backpacks" to its library branches. Packed with supplies from birdwatching books to binoculars to birding information, the backpacks are ready for visitors to take out in the field to watch birds. The...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
WSET
Former Dan River finishing mill torn down to make way for casino resort
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some progress is being made on the Caesar Resort coming to Danville in 2024. The final pieces of the former Dan River finishing mill came down in July after demolition on the building began in March. Danville's city manager Ken Larking says change is sometimes...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
wallstreetwindow.com
Bowling Is Coming Back To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
For as long as I can remember there was a bowling alley in Danville, Virginia, until it shut down a few years ago. The 2020 shutdowns seemed to have put the coffin on it, but a few business folks bought the bowling alley, have been renovating it, and are setting up to open within just a few weeks. Already bowling leagues are forming to get ready and this business is taking employment applications. The name of the new spot is going to be Riverside Lanes and it is located at 3215 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
WSET
Gleaning for World holding collection for Kentucky flooding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord organization is working to help folks as they pick up the pieces from the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gleaning for the World is hosting a collection to help families and residents recover. The organization is taking non-perishable food, personal care items, and...
WSET
Roanoke libraries giving free treats for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Stop by any Roanoke Public Libraries branch today to get a free ice cream sandwich. It's a hot summer day, and the libraries are celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving out free treats. Be sure to go between noon and 5 p.m. to receive...
WSET
July 2022 set rain record for Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The intense rain on Sunday created a monthly rain record for Lynchburg. 4.44" was measured at the Lynchburg Airport. That set a new record for the most rain on any date in July. The most rain fell in less than two hours Sunday night. A...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
wallstreetwindow.com
How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson
There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
WSET
Ballet favorites coming to Roanoke's Berglund Center for 2022-23 season
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two ballet favorites are coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke. "The Nutcracker" and "Cinderella" performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet will be held in December and April, the center said. "The Nutcracker" has been performed by the Southwest Virginia Ballet for the last 30...
Man Follows Hunch, Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery
The lucky winner was "about to walk out" when he trusted his instinct to buy a ticket.
High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
WDBJ7.com
Summer Music Games returns, celebrates Drum Corps International’s 50th anniversary
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia is back!. Salem Band Boosters and the Pride of Salem Marching Band are partnering with Drum Corps International (DCI) to bring professional-level marching band talent to the area. What is DCI?. Drum Corps International – Competitive Drum Corps is...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
