Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms

Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer. Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night. It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far. Firefighters from BLM, the...
I-15 closed between McCammon and Downey
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. Fire crews are working on the fire to get it under control. The post Grass fire...
3 things to know this morning – August 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The city of Rexburg is asking for volunteers to help repaint the city’s fire hydrants. More than 100 fire hydrants are needing a touch up to help them become more visible. They will take anyone who wants to volunteer.
Man killed in canal crash identified
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. Deputies identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, 42. They said he was in Idaho working or an area agriculture operation.
Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out for volunteers as they begin repainting fire hydrants throughout the city. Keith Davidson, the Public Works director,...
War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
Bonneville County and Idaho Falls negotiating new deal to fund 911 dispatch
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County and Idaho Falls have partnered to fund the local 911 dispatch center since the 1970s. But, as Bonneville County continues to grow, they’ve begun to negotiate a new agreement. “We’ve been very proud and fortunate to claim them first from Idaho...
Bannock County Fair back in action
DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Fair kicked off its festivities on Monday in Downey. The fair is held at the fairgrounds every year at 156 N. Second W, lasting until Aug. 6. Exciting action is planned throughout the week at the fair. On Tuesday, magician Keith Raymond...
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job. Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of...
Idaho Falls City Council approves new fire station without use of local tax dollars
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls media release) – During last Thursday’s Idaho Falls City Council meeting elected officials unanimously approved funding to purchase property to build a new fire station to accommodate commercial and residential growth. The City Council approved the purchase of the seven acre...
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
New 988 hotline already saving lives
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- On July, 16 2022, the phone number 988 took over as the new mental health crisis hotline, replacing the previous 10-digit number hotline. This was in response to the growing mental health crisis in the nation. Elizabeth “Liz” Stephenson, the clinical director for the Integrated Counseling and...
ISU professor named to editorial board of new research journal
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Professor has been named to the editorial board of one of the newest research journals in the field of high performance computing. Recently, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High...
