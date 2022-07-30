ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firth, ID

Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kidnewsradio.com

Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge

HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer. Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night. It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far. Firefighters from BLM, the...
HAMER, ID
kidnewsradio.com

I-15 closed between McCammon and Downey

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.
MCCAMMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. Fire crews are working on the fire to get it under control. The post Grass fire...
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – August 2, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The city of Rexburg is asking for volunteers to help repaint the city’s fire hydrants. More than 100 fire hydrants are needing a touch up to help them become more visible. They will take anyone who wants to volunteer.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Firth, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Shelley, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Man killed in canal crash identified

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. Deputies identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, 42. They said he was in Idaho working or an area agriculture operation.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out for volunteers as they begin repainting fire hydrants throughout the city. Keith Davidson, the Public Works director,...
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#East Side#The Firth Fire Department#Local News 8
kidnewsradio.com

Bannock County Fair back in action

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Fair kicked off its festivities on Monday in Downey. The fair is held at the fairgrounds every year at 156 N. Second W, lasting until Aug. 6. Exciting action is planned throughout the week at the fair. On Tuesday, magician Keith Raymond...
DOWNEY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job. Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kidnewsradio.com

New 988 hotline already saving lives

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- On July, 16 2022, the phone number 988 took over as the new mental health crisis hotline, replacing the previous 10-digit number hotline. This was in response to the growing mental health crisis in the nation. Elizabeth “Liz” Stephenson, the clinical director for the Integrated Counseling and...
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

ISU professor named to editorial board of new research journal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Professor has been named to the editorial board of one of the newest research journals in the field of high performance computing. Recently, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy