ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

By Olivier DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T780B_0gyILToN00
Court rules require Elon Musk to provide a public version of his 'confidential' counter claims against Twitter as the court battle over holding him to the terms of the $44 bn buyout deal heads for trial in October. /AFP/File

Elon Musk on Friday filed claims against Twitter as he fights back against the tech firm's lawsuit demanding he be held to his $44 billion buyout deal.

Musk's counter-suit was submitted along with a legal defense against Twitter's claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the deal he inked in April to buy Twitter, the Chancery Court in the state of Delaware said in a notice.

The 164-page filing was submitted as being "confidential," meaning the documents were not accessible by the public, the notice indicated.

Rules of the court, however, require Musk to submit a public version of the filing with trade secrets or other sensitive information redacted.

A judge has ordered a five-day trial over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk to begin on October 17.

The Tesla boss wooed Twitter's board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was "terminating" their agreement on accusations the firm misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.61 on Friday, has stuck by its estimates regarding accounts run by software "bots" rather than people, and argued that Musk is contriving excuses to back out of the contract.

The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.

"We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk," Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a copy of a letter to investors.

Billions of dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech -- an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.

gc/des

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother

Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
AUSTIN, TX
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Law#Linus Business#Business Leadership#The Chancery Court
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin.Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy