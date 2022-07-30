Commerce Park Ranked Ninth in the Nation for Top Industrial Parks

nowdecatur.com
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Taylorville Kroger sealed for asbestos removal
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has sealed the Taylorville Kroger on Bidwell Street because of improper asbestos removal. According to the IEPA, they received a complaint on Friday about demolition taking place inside Kroger. IEPA inspectors found SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, was removing asbestos in the grocery store. The inspectors […]
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
newschannel20.com
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
nowdecatur.com
Browder Joins Memorial Care on West Weaver
August 2, 2022 – Dr. Vicki Browder has started practicing family medicine with Memorial Care on West Weaver in Forsyth. Browder earned her medical degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine in 1997. She completed her residency in family medicine at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000. “My...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Flooding in Decatur
Lindsey Kirk talks about flooding in Decatur. Videos by Lindsey Elaine Kirk. Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Family YMCA Hosts Annual Backpack Attack Event
August 2, 2022 – Decatur Family YMCA will host their annual Backpack Attack event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies will be handed out to students entering kindergarten through 6th grade. Backpacks will be available for pickup at...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
SHEPPARD NETS THIRD PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC WIN AT FAIRBURY
FAIRBURY, IL – Brandon Sheppard knew less than 10 laps into Saturday’s Prairie Dirt Classic his ability to read Fairbury’s surface would pay off well. And pay off big. As the New Berlin, IL driver saw a cushion building on the track’s high banks, he felt right at home.
wdbr.com
Does this belong to you?
Perhaps you have heard of the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program, or even run your name through the database on the treasurer’s web site. But the action of an auction during the fun at the fair is meant to clear Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ vault of things which are taking up space after ten years or more. Money and other treasures which have turned up in, say, forgotten safe deposit boxes are transferred to the treasurer’s office.
wmay.com
Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns
The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
wmay.com
Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues
One major road project linked to Springfield’s rail improvement program is coming to an end… while another is getting underway. The closure of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon. But Monday marks the start of periodic disruptions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th. The road will be closed intermittently for up to 10 minutes at a time to allow the placement of steel used for the rail project.
WAND TV
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
Lane closing on Champaign’s Windsor Road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to […]
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
