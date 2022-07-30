Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows

www.wmbfnews.com
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Odds are you purchased a ticket for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night. There's a 4% chance you may get your money back if you bought just one ticket. There's an even slimmer chance that you win it all. However, it's the lottery, you never go in with the expectation of winning, it's more about the "what if".
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
Conway City Council advances strip-mall project, changes to hotel incentive program
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a strip-mall proposal and changes to a hotel incentive program Monday night. Council members said they are hopeful for these initiatives. “These are solid deals, and I’m looking forward to it. Councilman William Goldfinch said. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they have been […]
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
Tickets Now on Sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles
“There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.”
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach holds first vacation giveaway fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser. The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
WMBF
Inflation knocks donations for Back Pack Buddies school supplies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The non-profit Back Pack Buddies says school supply donations are down this year, a side effect of inflation. “It’s a tough economy right now for people. It’s affected us a little bit. We are not getting the contributions that we normally get sometimes,” said volunteer Bob Ballerano.
WMBF
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
WMBF
Blood donor of 30 years gives in legacy of late father
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Maria Shuler started donating blood in college, inspired by her father. “My dad was my, I guess my encourager. He always gave blood he called it his oil change,” Shuler said. Just 7% of the U.S population has O-negative type blood and even less...
WMBF
Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
