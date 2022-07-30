Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows

Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!

TABOR CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO