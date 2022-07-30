DEVELOPING: PAPD unit and SUV collide near Central Mall

kfdm.com
Port Arthur News
Victim of fatal motorcycle wreck this weekend was Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash overnight Friday. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
Port Arthur News
Man with ankle monitor allegedly steals tools from Nederland business, pushes woman to concrete, police say
A 21-year-old man wearing an ankle monitor reportedly stole tools from a Nederland business than pushed an employee to the ground before pawning the items down the road. The man, identified as Beaumont resident Skyler Ray Mordente-Folsom, was indicted last week on a charge of robbery. Nederland Police Department officers...
KFDM-TV
PA city worker killed in crash: "He was an employee with a kind spirit"
PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is remembering an employee killed when a man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter crashed into his motorcycle. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11: 40 p.m. Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported...
Port Arthur News
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive too slow on the highway?
Don for Port Arthur asks: I have a question about people driving 55-60 mph in the left hand lane on the highway. I see this all the time and it doesn’t make any sense to me because it ties up the traffic flow. The other day I observed someone driving slowly in the left lane, so I passed him up in the right lane, and got in front of him in the left lane and slowed down. He passed me back and got in front of me again in the left lane going 60mph. What can be done about this?
kogt.com
Man Cleared In Case
Monday morning the Orange Police Dept. released a photo and the following information to KOGT, “During the early morning hours of June 20, 2022, an unknown male suspect climbed in through the roof of Northway shopping center and damaged the building. A camera on the property captured the suspect.”
KFDM-TV
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
daystech.org
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police say local man not seen since Sunday
According to the Port Arthur Police Department, Elton Dewayne Harris left his residence July 24 and has not been seen or heard from since. The 43-year-old was driving a 2003 white Cadillac Deville, Texas plate NVV0341. He is described as 5’11, 180-200 lbs, medium build, black dreads and brown eyes....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur firefighters use new technology to save woman in her 70s in full cardiac arrest
A new life-saving device secured by the Port Arthur Fire Department successfully resuscitated its first patient, one day before it was scheduled to enter service. The AutoPulse, an automated CPR device that performs chest compressions through a vest that wraps around the patient, was used Sunday during a cardiac arrest event.
Port Arthur News
Trio indicted after thousands in merchandise stolen from Victoria’s Secret
A trio accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Parkdale Mall were indicted on multiple felony theft charges last week. Mersades Dion Wells, 30, of Beaumont, was indicted on nine counts of felony theft, some of which were done with another individual, authorities said.
Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.) Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
Port Arthur News
Teen reportedly engaging in organized criminal activity
A 17-year-old that police believe was involved in a series of vehicle thefts prior to being arrested in Port Neches was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. John Foutz, of Beaumont, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week in relation to crime that...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan.
Missing 83-year-old man last seen Friday was found, according to DPS
Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. was found after he went missing on Friday in Beaumont.
