DEVELOPING: PAPD unit and SUV collide near Central Mall

Don for Port Arthur asks: I have a question about people driving 55-60 mph in the left hand lane on the highway. I see this all the time and it doesn’t make any sense to me because it ties up the traffic flow. The other day I observed someone driving slowly in the left lane, so I passed him up in the right lane, and got in front of him in the left lane and slowed down. He passed me back and got in front of me again in the left lane going 60mph. What can be done about this?

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO